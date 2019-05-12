Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Teresa Garcia. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Rosary 9:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Interment 2:30 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Teresa Garcia

01/05/1930 - 03/25/2019

Maria Teresa Garcia, 89 of Modesto, passed at her residence.

Mrs. Garcia was born in San Elizario, Texas and was delivered in the family home. Her left arm was injured during the birth but she never let anyone know that she could not raise her left arm. She never let it affect her life.

Mrs. Garcia was the co-founder of Familia Garcia Restaurant in Modesto, where she served as office Manager for over 20 years, all while raising her five sons and grandson, Jason. She was proud to be an Auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary for over 20 years.

The day of her passing, her sons visited her at home and she was very, very happy. She expressed to her caretaker and oldest son after nightly prayers, "My life is complete and I'm ready to go and I love you, love you, love you all."

She always expressed her love for her caretakers, Irma, Jasmine, Gloria and Maria, who she loved very much. She also dearly loved her only brother Hector and all of her son's families and her friends.

Mrs. Garcia is survived by her sons, JoJo, Rick, Tony and David; grandchildren, Jason, Janine, Danny, Anthony Thomas, Anthony David Phillip, Lars, Erika, Andrew, Kaylin and Juliet; great-grandchildren, Myella, Kellen, Brielle, Camille, Sophia, Jack, Brody Gabrielle and brother, Hector. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolfo M. and Maria Madrid Pedregon; husband, Joe R. Garcia; son, Arturo Garcia and siblings, Eloisa, Angelina, Mary and Tony.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Monday May 20th followed by a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment will be held at 2:30 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Stanislaus The Sisters of the Cross, 1320 Maze Blvd., Modesto, California 95351.

www.cvobituaries.com





