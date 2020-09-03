Maria WatsonJan 17, 1961 - Aug 28, 2020Maria Del Consuelo WatsonModesto, CA.1961-2020 (Age 59)Maria Del Consuelo Watson, age 59 of Modesto, Ca. went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 17, 1961 in Cupertino, CA. and spent most of her life in Modesto, CA. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was a homemaker with many talents which included cooking, knitting, crocheting, art, and etc. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Frank Douglas Watson; three children, Julie Marie Buie, Jennifer Linnet Heizelman, and Fransine Constance Martin, and seven grandchildren; Jada M. Watson, Franklin S. Buie, Zephra N. Buie, Nicholas S. Heizelman, Brody J.D. Heizelman, Dominick G. Martin, and Vivica T. Martin. She is the sister to Maria Cruzita Gonzalez, Socorro Marie Goines, Esperanza Marie Alvarez, Leonardo Vasquez and Manuel Vasquez. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her mother Margarita Amaro. They are now together again in heaven. She will be laid to rest at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 8th at Ceres Memorial Park.