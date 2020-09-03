1/1
Maria Watson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Watson
Jan 17, 1961 - Aug 28, 2020
Maria Del Consuelo Watson
Modesto, CA.
1961-2020 (Age 59)

Maria Del Consuelo Watson, age 59 of Modesto, Ca. went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 17, 1961 in Cupertino, CA. and spent most of her life in Modesto, CA. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was a homemaker with many talents which included cooking, knitting, crocheting, art, and etc. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Frank Douglas Watson; three children, Julie Marie Buie, Jennifer Linnet Heizelman, and Fransine Constance Martin, and seven grandchildren; Jada M. Watson, Franklin S. Buie, Zephra N. Buie, Nicholas S. Heizelman, Brody J.D. Heizelman, Dominick G. Martin, and Vivica T. Martin. She is the sister to Maria Cruzita Gonzalez, Socorro Marie Goines, Esperanza Marie Alvarez, Leonardo Vasquez and Manuel Vasquez. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her mother Margarita Amaro. They are now together again in heaven. She will be laid to rest at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 8th at Ceres Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved