Marian Florence Malm Holmes

1926-2019

Marian Florence Malm Holmes, 92, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep in her daughter's home in Marysville, Washington, from complications of COPD and CHF.

Marian and her twin brother, David, were the first children of Per Olaf "Ole" Malm and Winnifred "Wink" Reed Mapps Malm. Born in Deer Lodge, Montana on November 1, 1926. She was raised in Elk River, Idaho along with her half siblings, Ray and Dorothy Delonne Ebling Davis and her brothers and sisters, Carl, Winnifred Ellen Tillson, Theodore, Kenneth, Karen McNamar, and Clinton.

She married John Albert Holmes, Jr. on September 13, 1945. They had five children. They settled in Oakdale, California in 1956 where Marian was active in all phases of her children's lives. She mentored countless boys in the Cub Scout program and was a leader in Campfire Girls. She served in the PTA and was Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Girls where she touched many lives with her cheerful, positive attitude. She could be seen at all her children's sporting events, cheering them on. She was a lifelong member of the Knights Ferry lodge Order of Eastern Star. She made many special friends while she loved and served in Oakdale.

After the children all left home she and John moved around to follow his construction career and Marian continued to collect new friends wherever she went. She never judged others and was friendly to everyone. After John died in 1991, she moved to Lynnwood, Washington where she became active in the Lynnwood Senior Center and again made cherished friends. In 2014 she decided to move to Marysville where she collected even more friends with the smiles and hugs she freely gave.

Marian never expected to live so long and was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings except for her younger brother, Kenneth. She leaves all five of her children, Christine Plantz (Charles), Channing (Cheryl), Danny (Danna), Dawn Westover (Barry), Lindy (Terea Evans). She leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren who she loved deeply.

A celebration of life will be in June in Marysville, Washington where friends and family can gather to remember the incredible impact she had on everyone's life.

