Marian Miroo
1928 - 2020
Marian Pera Miroo
June 9, 1928 - Aug. 16, 2020
Marian was born in Chicago, IL and in 1947 her family moved to Turlock, CA. She devoted her life to her family and church. She enjoyed being involved in her nieces and nephews lives as well as playing golf and traveling. She was an active member of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Addai Parish.
Marian is survived by husband of 53 years, Albert Miroo, sister Lillian Abraham, nephew David Yonan, nieces Donna Walker, Jean Ferreira, Dina Gehring, Leah Suniga, Lori Verissimo, Marilyn Ahern, Evy Horton, Renee Capovilla and Kathy Bookie, and a number of great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Khanoum Pera and her sisters, Alice Yonan and Diane Yohannan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Marian will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.acero.org, in care of Mar Addai Parish. Please feel free to leave your condolences online at www.turlockfuneralhome.com.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
