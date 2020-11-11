1/1
Marie Gonzales
1961 - 2020
Marie Caroline Gonzales
January 27, 1961- November 4, 2020
Born January 27 1961 in Redwood City to Lloydena and Diego Aguilar. She passed on November 4 2020. The family lived in Fremont when she grew up. She was a graduate of Irvington High School. Marie worked in the accounting department for many companies over 35 years. Marie spent the last 6 years donating her time with Oakdale community sharing. Marie enjoyed helping others and calling them friends.
Marie was proceeded death by her father Diego Aguilar and other family members. Marie is survived by her Husband Lucas (Jimmy) Gonzales, Mother Lloydena Aguilar, sisters Lloydena & Tony Navidad and Laura & Adam Soibelman, daughter Ashley & Brad Wennberg, step sons Greg Durham and Zach & Chaun'tel Peterson, and five grandchildren Hayden, Landon, Isaac, Delilah, and Grayson. Also Mother in law Anna Christiansen, Father in law Jasper Gonzales, Sister in law Shelly & Jeff Norwood, and Brothers in law Roche Dubach and Eric & Ting Ting Christiansen.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 11, 2020.
