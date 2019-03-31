Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Marie "Dolores" Machado

Apr 26, 1936 - Mar 24, 2019

Dolores Machado peacefully fell asleep in the arms of God on March 24, 2019 at the age of 82.

Dolores was born in Modesto on April 26, 1936 to George and Virginia King. She attended Westport Elementary School and graduated from Ceres High School in 1954. She married Joe Machado in 1955 at St. Stanislaus Church.

Dolores devoted her life to serving others and she was a pillar of faith bringing joy to her family, friends and everyone she met. In addition to being a dedicated mother and doing the bookkeeping for the family business, Machado Ranch, she managed to be a very active volunteer. Dolores was a 4-H Cooking Leader for 24 years and served on the Home Economics Board. She was a religious education teacher for the Catholic Church for 25 years; served as a Eucharistic minister for 29 years; belonged to the Covenant of Love at the St. Stanislaus Sisters of the Cross Convent and many other groups at the church. Dolores belonged to Soroptomist International of Ceres for 27 years, serving as president and was on many committees. She served on the Ceres High Class of 1954 reunion committee for over 60 years and she was a a member of the Modesto Garden Club for 10 years.

Dolores was named the 1998 Agri Business Woman of the year and she was a honorary member of the Westport Firefighters Assoc. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" since she baked and shared cookies with everyone she knew. Dolores had a gift of hospitality, always welcoming a visitor with a smile and something delicious to eat usually served on her best china. She also enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends. Dolores lived her life as an example of strong faith and true goodness.

Dolores is survived by her son Joe Machado (Arlene), daughter Judy Roberts (Kevin), five grandchildren: Kalie Machado (Daniel), Kamie Ralph (Brandon), Andrew Roberts, Keaton Machado, Brandon Roberts and two great grandchildren: Knightly and Knixon. Also, her brother Mervin King (Barbara) and sister Bernadine Corey (Mick).

She is predeceased by her parents, husband Joe Machado, brother Jim King and sister Bernadette King. She was blessed with 24 godchildren and many other family members and friends who will dearly miss her.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Dale Commons and Community Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Dolores and her family members as well.

A celebration of Dolores' life and memorial mass with be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1200 Maze Blvd in Modesto. Reception to follow at the California Ballroom, 432 6th St. in Modesto.

In lieu of flowers, Dolores requested that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, Westport Firefighter's Assoc., 5160 S. Carpenter Rd., Modesto, CA 95358 or Sisters of the Cross, 1320 Maze Blvd, Modesto, CA 95351.

www.cvobituaries.com





1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2019

