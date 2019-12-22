Marie J. Newman
April 24, 1936 - December 18, 2019
Marie J. Newman, 83, of Modesto, California passed away peacefully in the presence of family on December 18, 2019. Marie is survived by her sons Don Lee, Terry (Margaret) Lee, sister Marian Bryant, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26th, 4:00-8:00pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. Services will held on Friday, December 27th at 1:00 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Acacia Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 22, 2019