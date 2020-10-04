Marie PerinoOct 22, 1929 - Sept 23, 2020Marie Perino, a longtime resident of Modesto, passed away on September 23 at the age of 90. Marie's presence and her love and devotion for her family will be greatly missed. She will continue to live forever in our hearts.Marie is survived by her sisters, Santa Scaroni, Florence Glenn and brother, Peter Perino. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Frank Scaroni, sister-in-law, Linda Perino and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA. The cemetery's requirements in light of COVID-19 are for family members and guests attending the service to wear masks and distance themselves as much as possible.Donations in Marie's memory may be sent to Optimal Hospice Care, 1101 Sylvan Ave. #B10, Modesto, CA 95350.