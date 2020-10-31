1/1
Marie (Ceci) Soares
1943 - 2020
Marie Cecilia (Ceci) Soares
February 1, 1943 - October 23, 2020
Ceci was born on February 1, 1943 in Turlock, CA and passed away peacefully at home in LaPine, OR on October 23, 2020. Ceci was enjoying retirement from The Gallo Glass Co. in Modesto, CA where she worked for over 30+ years. In retirement she briefly worked as a custodian for Roberts Ferry School in Waterford, CA. After moving to LaPine she became a volunteer working at the LaPine Community Kitchen, providing food to those in need. Ceci is survived by her daughters Judy Rodrigues of Turlock, CA and JoAnn Dostal of Vancouver, WA. Brother Tony Alameda Jr. of Aptos, CA and sister Darlene Alameda of Modesto, CA. Ceci was also blessed with four grandchildren Josh, Jon, Pat and Nina along with five great granchildren. Ceci is preceded in death by her mother Mary Bickel, Stepfather John Bickel and father Tony Alameda Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at High Lakes Christian Church, 52620 Day Rd., LaPine, Oregon. Ceci will be laid to rest at North Hilmar Cemetary in Hilmar, California. This service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 31, 2020.
