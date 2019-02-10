Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariesta Betts. View Sign

Mariesta Betts Martelli

February 14, 1927 - December 6, 2018

Sadly we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mari Martelli, at age 91 due to Dementia. Mariesta was born on Valentines Day, 1927 to Joseph and Esther Betts in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Upon high school graduation, Mari went to work in Boston and Washington, D.C. in the banking and retail industries, and enjoyed the perquisites of big city life such as coveted seats to the Red Sox and Bruins games and live musical performances at the local Jazz clubs.

She migrated around 1950 to her beloved Laguna Beach, then a sleepy surf town with a blossoming art scene, to live with her recently widowed Aunt. On New Year's Eve 1953, on a blind date, Mari met her future husband, Paul Martelli, a Marine Corps fighter pilot recently returned from 29 months as a POW in Korea.

Mari and Paul moved to San Francisco in the fall of 1954 when Paul returned for his final year of law school at UCSF, Hastings. They enjoyed the San Francisco lifestyle, meeting long term friends and welcoming their eldest son Arnold. Son Robert soon joined the family and daughter Paula arrived after the family moved to Sunnyvale.

Mari and family eventually relocated to Modesto, where Paul joined a law practice in the mid 1960's.

In Modesto with three young children, Mari threw herself into community participation. A lifelong Unitarian, she became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stanislaus County. Mari could always be found at her children's sporting events and even found time to be the president of the Stanislaus County PTA in the early 1970's. In addition, she learned to play tennis and snow ski as an adult, an indication of her lifelong athleticism.

Years later, with her children now grown, Mari enrolled at the local community college. After Paul's retirement, Mari and Paul joined MICL, Modesto Institute of Continued Learning. MICL provided Mari with many friends and intellectual comradeship, which greatly aided her adjustment to Paul's passing in 2009.

Mari enjoyed remarkable physical health throughout her ninety-one years and remained engaged, amiable and asserting her independence, even in her last days. Mari passed peacefully in her long time home surrounded by her children and cats, just several weeks after her diagnosis.

Mari was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Esther Betts, and husband Paul. Mari leaves behind three children-Paula (Stephanie), Robert (Linda), and Arnold, three grand children-Erin (Mike), Alexander (Pamela), and Elizabeth, two adored great grandchildren-Mikaela and Emilia, and many friends.

A celebration of Mari's life has been scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 17 at 3:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 2172 Kiernan Ave, Modesto.

