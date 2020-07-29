Marijane CampbellApril 25, 1950 - July 19, 2020Marijane "MJ" Campbell-Farias, 70, of Oakdale, California, formerly of Modesto, Ca, died on July 19, 2020 peacefully in her sleep where she was surrounded by her family after her courageous fight with breast cancer.She is predeceased by her parents, Robert & Vera Morgan, of Riverbank, Ca, and her late husband Jose Farias of Modesto, Ca.Survivors include her children; Stoney (Tracey) McCullough, Sr. of Modesto, CA; Penny (Duane) Goodman of Oakdale, CA; Robert McCullough of Oakdale, CA. Eugene Burroughs, Sr. of Modesto, CA. 17 Grandchildren- Linnea; Theodore; Nathan; Joey; Eugene Jr.; Stoney Jr.; Matt; Kristen; Raymond Jr; Tyler H; Tyler G; Duane Jr; Justin; Kyle; Danielle; Nicholas and Robbie. 8 Great-Grandchildren. Her loving sister Genetta Richter. So many special cousins; nephews; nieces.As the matriarch of her family, she taught the importance and meaning of "Family" she enjoyed the large family gatherings, it put a smile on her face and in her heart. She enjoyed her grandchildren's laughter and hugs, watching her late night movie shows while loving and kissing on her fur babies Buddy and Chico, spending time with her cousin Janice on one of their many adventures. She also enjoyed her seafood buffets and playing her favorite slot machines. Her love was infectious and her kindness was genuine, she never knew a stranger and her love will never be forgetten. She will always be our, Warrior!Private services will be held later due to COVID. Cards may be sent to the following: FAMILY OF MARIJANE CAMPBELL, Care of Penny Goodman P.O. Box 1749 Oakdale, CA 95361.