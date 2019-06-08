Marilyn Ruth Carlson
May 1939 ~ June 2019
Marilyn was born in Oakland, California to Hugh and Ruth Grindstaff and passed away at the age of 80. She was raised in Newman, California and graduated from Orestimba High School in 1957. Marilyn earned an Associate's degree from Modesto Junior College. In 1965 she married Reuben Carlson and together they had two children. Marilyn worked as a secretary for 40 years and she was a member of Cornerstone Covenant Church.
She is survived by her husband Reuben Carlson; children Stephen (Cynthia) Carlson and Doug (Ginny) Carlson; brother David (Juanice) Grindstaff; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn's memory to Cornerstone Covenant Church 4105 Crowell Rd. Turlock, CA 95382.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12:00p.m.with the funeral to follow at 1:00p.m. also at Allen Mortuary.
Graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 8, 2019