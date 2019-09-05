Marilyn Joanne Bostic (McDaniel)
May 23, 1943 – Aug. 20, 2019
Marilyn was born to Earl McDaniel and Margaret Jolly, she was born and raised in Modesto, CA. Marilyn was one of 5 siblings. Marilyn was married to the love of her life Harold for over 60 years. She was a mother of 5 to Denise, Terry, Tommy (Trina), and Shirley (Steve). She was a loving grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. She was a home maker and an awesome cook. On her free time, she loved to watch her grandchildren and go to yard sales, she would always say "she never had too much of anything". Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Troy, her parents and older sister Delores.
A Celebration of life will be held at Smyma Park 2650 Fowler rd., Ceres, CA on Sunday September 8th at 11am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 5, 2019