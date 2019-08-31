Marilyn Toni Williams
October 23, 1945 - August 12, 2019
Marilyn Toni Williams, formerly of Riverbank, passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 73.
Her passions in life were interior design, researching ancestry, and finding reasons to laugh.
She is preceded in death by parents Maurice and Earline, and her siblings Geralann, Mary, Sandy, Gordon, and Grant.
Toni's loving memory will live on in her children, Marci Negranza and Zak Vamosh, her grandchildren Julia, Laura, Gabriel, Isaac, Lillian, and Rebekah, her great-grandchildren Elaina, Pablo, Victoria, Joel, and Bennett, and in a whole slew of cousins.
An informal graveside service will be held for Toni at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 10am.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019