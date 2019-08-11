Marilyn I. Wallstrom
1930 - 2019
Marilyn Irene Wallstrom passed peacefully on August 5, 2019. She was born December 8, 1930 to Gordon and Winifred Hallmark at Emanuel Hospital in Turlock, CA. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1948 prior to graduating from Modesto Junior College and San Jose State University. Marilyn was an elementary school teacher for many years at Cunningham School and Crowell School. Marilyn married Wesley Wallstrom in May of 1952.
Marilyn leaves behind her daughter, Wendy Wallstrom of Long Beach, CA along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren including: Anders and Lars Thene, Maggie and Sarah Wallstrom, Erin Wallstrom Ray, Kyle Wallstrom and Erik Wallstrom. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley D. Wallstrom, son Marc G. Wallstrom, her sister Valerie Lower and her parents.
Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of PEO. She enjoyed cooking and especially loved creating the Swedish cuisine she excelled at for friends and family.
The family wishes to thank Covenant Care at Home and Covenant Care Hospice, along with her team of caregivers. A memorial celebration will be held at Allen Mortuary's Event Center on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. following a private burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice at 125 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019