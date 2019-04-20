Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario Rodriguez. View Sign

Mario Albert Rodriguez

Nov 25, 1947 - Apr 15, 2019

Mario Albert Rodriguez passed away peacefully at his home in Modesto on April 15, 2019, at the age of 71. Mario was born on November 25, 1947, to Urbano and Dora Rodriguez in Santa Maria, California. He has been a resident of Modesto for the past 60+ years.

When Mario was younger, he was an avid skier and participated in amateur downhill ski racing. He also loved roller skating, ballroom dancing and most recently enjoyed spending his time fishing. He was a skilled mechanic and welder that could fix just about anything. He was a collector of coins, rocks and crystals and also loved photography and archery. Mario loved to keep busy with all his hobbies and dreams of winning the lotto one day. He has a heart of gold and loved all his family and always welcomed them into his home with open arms. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be deeply missed.

Mario leaves behind his beloved dog Lulu, his daughters Veronica Dingman (Casey) and Brenda Calton (Thad), his grandchildren Cameron Black (Jessica), Justin Black, Jacob Black, Devin Calton (McKenna) and Hunter Calton and his great grandchildren, Paisley, Easton, Michael, Skyler, Laken, Rylin and one on the way.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rodriguez family. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, April 22nd at 11:00 AM at Burwood cemetery in Escalon.

