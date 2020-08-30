Marion Elaine HansenMar 10, 1927 – Aug 4, 2020Marion Elaine Hansen died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Modesto. She was comforted by family members and friends before and during the day of her passing.Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on March 10, 1927, her family moved to Florida when she was 6 and to California when she was 10. Raised during the Depression and WWII, she was accustomed to having little, rationing, black-out curtains, and having little social activity, except for the cinema, since most of the men were off to war during the 1940's. She occasionally took the Key System train to San Francisco, walked a lot, and sometimes took the streetcar to work.Elaine was raised in Berkeley/Oakland and attended Piedmont Avenue Grammar School, Westlake Jr. High, and Oakland Technical High School. She completed the three-year Registered Nurse (R.N.) program at Samuel Merritt College in Oakland in 1948. She met her future husband, Bob Hansen, halfway through the nursing program, and they were married in 1948.She and her family moved to Stockton in 1951 and then to Modesto in 1954. Elaine raised three boys, Kevin Robert Hansen of Napa, Thomas Russell Hansen of Fresno, and Brad Christopher Hansen of South Lake Tahoe, each of whom survive her. Each of the boys attended public schools in Modesto. She is also survived by her sister, Eugenie, along with nieces and nephews. Her older brother, Bertram, died in 2013 in Florida.Elaine was always physically active before, and while, raising her three boys. Each of her sons recall how she often played baseball, football, tennis, and basketball in the street and driveway, and volleyball in the backyard with all of us. She was the consummate bridge player as long as any of us can remember. It was a passion, and she was an excellent player.Her nursing career continued immediately after graduation from Samuel Merritt, where she worked for two years in Med/Surg and OB/GYN, followed by nursing work at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, City Hospital in Modesto, office relief for Dr's. Barker and Nachtmann in Modesto, and served as Head Nurse for Orthopedics from 1964-1978 at Doctor's Hospital (now DMC). She capped her nursing career as a Discharge Planner at DMC.Elaine loved to travel and had the privilege of visiting Ireland, Britain, Egypt, Mexico, Denmark, France, and Israel. She also attended several Elderhostel events throughout the United States.Her family would like to thank the fantastic staff of Bethel Retirement Community and A-1 Compassionate Care, who provided outstanding attention in her last days. A private celebration of life will be held for Elaine with family members, as she requested. Donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice in Modesto.