Marion D. Harkrader
Dec. 2, 1920 - Dec. 2, 2019
Our beloved sister passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 2nd 2019 on her 99th birthday. Marion is survived by her sisters Wanda M. Cochnener, Shirley A. Williams and brother Leon Harkrader.
She was preceded in death by her mother Pearl Harkrader, Father Harold Harkrader, sister Inis Hoaglan, brothers Darrell Harkrader, Wayne M. Harkrader, Robert H. Harkrader and Ennis L. Harkrader and numerous nieces and nephews. The Family will have graveside service on Wed. Dec. 11th at 11:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019