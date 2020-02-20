Marjorie Alice Barton Peterson
Sept. 9, 1920 - February 16, 2020
passed away in Modesto California on February 16, 2020.
She was born in Ripon, CA on Sept. 9, 1920. She married E. Vernon Peterson in 1940, who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by three children: Bill Peterson, of Virginia, Butch Peterson, of Modesto, and Judy Burch of Grass Valley. She leaves nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Services are to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 @ Empire Church of the Brethren in Empire CA at 5101 Yosemite Blvd. Private burial.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020