Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann Sorensen Green. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Memorial service 10:00 AM Grace Lutheran Church 617 W. Orangeburg Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ann Sorensen Green

June 28, 1925 ~ August 3, 2019

Marjorie 'Marge' Ann Sorensen Green of Modesto, CA beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 94, August 3, 2019. Marge was born June 28, 1925 in Modesto, CA to Walter Maurce Sorensen and Marguerite Mildred Benson Sorensen of Patterson, CA

Marge grew up on her parents walnut and chicken ranch in Patterson. She enjoyed playing the piano, swimming in the Patterson HS pool, riding her bicycle and making lifelong friends. Marge graduated from Patterson HS in 1943 and kept in touch with many of her girlfriends. When they were in their 80's they called themselves the 80's Ladies.

Marge worked at Patterson Frozen Foods and Guayule Farm in Vernalis. During WWII she instructed others about gas masks at Camp Parks in Dublin. She joined the USO and became friends with Gene Green who arranged a blind date between her brother Don and Marge. When Don was discharged from the US Coast Guard he and Marge dated for 8 months before getting married November 9, 1946.

Marge also worked at the Army Depot in Stockton, Bank of America Modesto, and at JS West on 9th Street for her Uncle Harvey Benson. In 1947 Don and Marge started Riverside Cabinet Shop where she would finish sand cabinets and hinge doors.

Marge and Don raised three children, Nancy Diane, Roger Donald and Douglas David.

In 1967 at age 42 Marge was diagnosed with a slow progressive type of Multiple Sclerosis. She tried many types of treatments and became interested in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and their research on treatments and finding a cure.

Marge and Don enjoyed traveling and camping in their travel trailer. They traveled the lower 48 states and Canada. They often traveled with her brothers and sisters-in law Stuart & Betty and Richard & Marylyn, and his sister Gene and her husband Andy. Their favorite place was Sea Cliff State Park in Aptos. Marge and Don painted many oil paintings, and she enjoyed sewing and doing crafts with their daughter Nancy Diane.

In 2011 Marge and Don moved into Dale Commons Senior Living. After Don passed away in 2015 Marge remained there until 2017 when she moved to Valley Comfort.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marguerite, her husband of 68 years, Don, their dear Daughter Nancy Diane, and Marge's brothers Stewart and Richard and several cousins.

Marge is survived by her sons Roger (Nancy) Green of Modesto, Douglas (Dee) Green of Vacaville, son-in-law Melvin (Barbara) Bradley of Oakdale, three grandchildren, Cheryle (Raquel)Bradley, Ryan (Kristin) Green, Jason Green and one great-grandson, Tanner Bradley.

A memorial is scheduled at Grace Lutheran Church 617 W. Orangeburg Modesto, CA August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

Donations may be made in her memory at

Thank you Chris and Nick and your staff at Valley Comfort, and the staff at Dale Commons, for your tireless care of Marge and Don.

Thank you Community Hospice for your loving care. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Marjorie Ann Sorensen GreenJune 28, 1925 ~ August 3, 2019Marjorie 'Marge' Ann Sorensen Green of Modesto, CA beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 94, August 3, 2019. Marge was born June 28, 1925 in Modesto, CA to Walter Maurce Sorensen and Marguerite Mildred Benson Sorensen of Patterson, CAMarge grew up on her parents walnut and chicken ranch in Patterson. She enjoyed playing the piano, swimming in the Patterson HS pool, riding her bicycle and making lifelong friends. Marge graduated from Patterson HS in 1943 and kept in touch with many of her girlfriends. When they were in their 80's they called themselves the 80's Ladies.Marge worked at Patterson Frozen Foods and Guayule Farm in Vernalis. During WWII she instructed others about gas masks at Camp Parks in Dublin. She joined the USO and became friends with Gene Green who arranged a blind date between her brother Don and Marge. When Don was discharged from the US Coast Guard he and Marge dated for 8 months before getting married November 9, 1946.Marge also worked at the Army Depot in Stockton, Bank of America Modesto, and at JS West on 9th Street for her Uncle Harvey Benson. In 1947 Don and Marge started Riverside Cabinet Shop where she would finish sand cabinets and hinge doors.Marge and Don raised three children, Nancy Diane, Roger Donald and Douglas David.In 1967 at age 42 Marge was diagnosed with a slow progressive type of Multiple Sclerosis. She tried many types of treatments and became interested in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and their research on treatments and finding a cure.Marge and Don enjoyed traveling and camping in their travel trailer. They traveled the lower 48 states and Canada. They often traveled with her brothers and sisters-in law Stuart & Betty and Richard & Marylyn, and his sister Gene and her husband Andy. Their favorite place was Sea Cliff State Park in Aptos. Marge and Don painted many oil paintings, and she enjoyed sewing and doing crafts with their daughter Nancy Diane.In 2011 Marge and Don moved into Dale Commons Senior Living. After Don passed away in 2015 Marge remained there until 2017 when she moved to Valley Comfort.Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marguerite, her husband of 68 years, Don, their dear Daughter Nancy Diane, and Marge's brothers Stewart and Richard and several cousins.Marge is survived by her sons Roger (Nancy) Green of Modesto, Douglas (Dee) Green of Vacaville, son-in-law Melvin (Barbara) Bradley of Oakdale, three grandchildren, Cheryle (Raquel)Bradley, Ryan (Kristin) Green, Jason Green and one great-grandson, Tanner Bradley.A memorial is scheduled at Grace Lutheran Church 617 W. Orangeburg Modesto, CA August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.Donations may be made in her memory at www.nationalmssociety.org under Marjorie's name of Marjorie 'Marge' Ann Sorensen Green.Thank you Chris and Nick and your staff at Valley Comfort, and the staff at Dale Commons, for your tireless care of Marge and Don.Thank you Community Hospice for your loving care. Please share your memories at Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close