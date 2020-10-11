Marjorie Howard DalyFebruary 23, 1927 - September 15, 2020Marjorie Howard Daly passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020 at the age of 93.Marjorie was born to Paul J. Howard and Helena Gies in San Pedro, CA. onFebruary 23, 1927. She grew up in Bakersfield, CA and attended E. Bakersfield H.S. She started Jr. College in Bakersfield, and then received a B.S in The School of Public Health, UC Berkeley. She was President of the Undergraduate School of Public Health and a member of the Women's Club. After WWII she married James Dennis Daly in Bakersfield on June 20, 1948. Their daughter Eileen was born in San Luis Obispo in 1949 as Dennis graduated from Cal Poly, SLO. Their son William Murray was born in1951 in San Jose, CA, and their daughter Paula was born in 1954 in Palo Alto, CA.Dennis and Marjorie moved to Elk Grove CA. in 1959. Dennis was working for the A.L. Gilbert Company of Oakdale. Before cell phones she would answer the company phone at all hours of the day and report issues. She enjoyed the customers and the entire Gilbert family.Marjorie worked at times as a Laboratory Technician and finally for Dr. Jenkins in Elk Grove. She was a member of the Republican Women's Club and together they were members of the California Cattlemen's Association. Marjorie was also a member of the Cosumnes River College Patron's Club many years. She was appointed by Governor Reagan to the Sacramento County Fair Board.Marjorie was a seamstress and she made all her daughter's clothes and many of her own. She eventually made her own patterns. She taught sewing to her daughter's Girl Scout Troop.Marjorie and Dennis enjoyed Square Dancing with the Elk Grove Rhythm Reelers. They kept up with Cal Poly alumni at picnics annually. At age 55 they became certified divers. They dove for over 20 years in parts of the South Pacific, the Red Sea, Australia and the Caribbean.Marjorie planned trips with her eight grandchildren. She wanted to make certain all her Grandchildren and later her Great Grandchildren had family time together, usually at her favorite place, Bass Lake CA.Marjorie is survived her children, Eileen Haas (Bill), Bill Daly (Maryann), Paula Maita (Frank). Grandchildren, Congetta, Talia and Greg Maita, Anne and Elizabeth Haas, Carolyn, Lauren, and Jonathan Daly, 15 great grandchildren and her sister Lucia Ray.She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis and her parents. Her smiles, humor and love of her family will be greatly missed.A family mass was held on 9/21/20 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Clarksburg.Remembrances in Marjorie's honor may be made to St. Josephs Catholic Church in Clarksburg California. Address: 32890 South River Rd., Clarksburg, CA, 95612