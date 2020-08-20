Marjorie KonrathFeb 13, 1935 - Aug 13, 2020Marjorie Konrath, 85, of Modesto passed peacefully on August 13, 2020, with her family by her side.Marge spent over 40 years in the banking industry where she developed many long term friendships.She was born to the late Dan Rousseau and Mary Rousseau, Feb. 13, 1935, in Mexico, Missouri. She married the late Harold Konrath Sr. in 1982, and they lived in Modesto for 36 years. Marge is survived by two children; Lori Muncill and William Muncill Jr. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Melissa Fernandez, Sarah Schwarz and Justin Muncill, and three great grandchildren; Aaliyah Schwarz, Aurora Schwarz and Alexander (AJ) Fernandez. Marge was preceded in death by her caring husband in 2018.Marge was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put others before herself. She was an avid bowler and spent many years on leagues at Modesto Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. Marge also truly enjoyed gardening.Marge was immensely proud of her family and leaves us with many beautiful memories.To honor Marge and her final wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers she requested donations please be made to the ASPCA.