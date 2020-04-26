Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie I.

April 1, 1931 - April 5, 2020

Marjorie Irene Smith (Cunningham), age 89, born April 1, 1931 in Pittsburg, California, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020, in Bernice, Louisiana.

Marjorie graduated from the College of Pacific, Stockton, California, Class of 1952, and went on to teach elementary school for over 30 years in Ceres, CA.

In 1955, she married her late husband of 38 years, Kelly Vernon Smith of Patterson, California. They resided in Ceres and raised 4 children there. She was an active member in both her church and her community. She held the office of Worthy Matron and was a member for many years of the Ceres Chapter #296 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

After retirement, they moved to Groveland, California and became members of the Groveland Evangelical Free Church. Marjorie was an active member in the church choir. She also joined the Groveland Community Players performing in multiple community plays. Music was her love and she was a member of the Groveland Pinecone singers for many years. Most recently she attended the Pine Grove Baptist Church of Bernice, Louisiana.

Marjorie is survived by her four children Michael Smith of Washington, Patrick Smith of Washington, Sharon Stewart of Louisiana, and Kelly Smith of California. She is also survived by her brother Craig Cunningham and sister Jean Halbasch, both of California, along with 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank the Pine Grove Church, Bernice Nursing and Rehab, and all of those that cared for her during her last days. Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

A private service was held in Bernice, Louisiana. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held in Modesto, California at a later date, at a time when we can all once again gather together.

