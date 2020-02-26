Marjorie Rae (Sloniker) Taylor
Aug. 25, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2020
Marjorie R. Taylor passed away, at the age of 86, while surrounded by family in Ceres, CA, on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Margie leaves behind a family who truly loves her.
Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel is honored to serve the Taylor family. A viewing will take place on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service at noon; located at Franklin & Downs 2561 5th Street Ceres, CA. There will be a precession to Carter's Cemetery: 19042 Cemetery Ln. Tuolumne, CA, where Margie will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Margie's life with a reception at The Feather House in Tuolumne will immediately follow the graveside service.
For full obituary, please visit Marjorie's tribute page at https://www.fhwebhosting.com/cxg/notices/Marjorie-Taylor
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 26, 2020