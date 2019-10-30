Marjorie Mauk Twohy
Feb 16, 1933 - Oct 14, 2019
Marjorie passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, after a long illness. She was born to Frank and Katherine Cox Mauk in Emmons County, ND, on the Mauk cattle ranch. Marjorie grew up in Spokane, WA. She graduated from Marycliff High School and attended Gonzaga University. She married Alfred Twohy in June, 1956. They had 4 children. Marge lived in Seattle and later, Cupertino, CA. She earned a BA in English, an MA in International Relations, and an MBA in Business from San Jose State U. She taught poli-sci, US history, and English. She retired after many years as a technical editor for Sun Micro Systems. She moved to Salida in 1998, joining 3 of her adult children and their families. Her most cherished career was as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Another important role was continual prayer for her family.
Marjorie was first published at age 12 by the Spokesman-Review in Spokane. She continued writing poetry, fiction, and an autobiography, until her death. She was a member of a poetry club, Pen Women of Stanislaus, Catholic Daughters, and church choirs over the years. She wrote witty columns for the Gonzaga student paper and continued writing with a great sense of humor, throughout her life. Marge was an avid Zags fan and enjoyed watching the GU men's basketball seasons on TV.
Marjorie is survived by her 4 children: Eileen Stokman (Klaas) of Ceres, Margaret Hunter (Mark), Richard Twohy (Cyndy), of Modesto, and Joseph Twohy (Vickie) of San Jose. She has 10 grandchildren and 18 great grands with more on the way. She leaves her sister, Kathleen Mauk Reid (Al) of Redlands, and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Col. Gerald Mauk USA (retired), and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Lux Mauk of Burke, VA.
There was a Christian burial with family in attendance at St. John's Cemetery, Escalon, on Oct. 9th Following Irish tradition, a rosary and mass followed by a wake, will be celebrated at a later date, when her sister is able to attend. More information may be obtained by contacting the family.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2019