Mark Anthony Bogar
September 21, 1960-October 19, 2019
Mark Anthony Bogar, age 59, went to be with our Lord on Saturday October 19, 2019, following a devastating heart attack in June. Mark's medical treatment, fighting spirit, and strong faith in God, kept him alive for the last four months.
Mark was born in Stockton, CA on September 21, 1960 to Marvin Wayne Bogar and Ramona Louise Shaw. He lived most of his life in California residing in the Bay Area, Escalon, and finally Riverbank.
He graduated from Irvington High School in 1978. Among Mark's jobs, he served in the US Navy as an intelligence analyst. Finally finding what he called his dream job working for Stryker Medical. A job that he loved not only for the work, but also the co-workers and friends he made along the way.
Mark was a devoted father and avid softball player for many years in Escalon. He enjoyed visiting the California Missions, going to Reno, and visiting Disneyland.
Mark is survived by his Fiancée Nicole Collins, his 3 children Taylor, Tanner/ Amanda, and Kylee Bogar, his brother Tony Bogar and many cousins and family members.
A celebration of life service will be held in Mark's remembrance at Shelter Cove 4242 Coffee Rd Modesto, CA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2019