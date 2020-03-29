Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Damon McDonough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark "Damon" McDonoughOctober 24, 1968 - March 15, 2020Mark "Damon" McDonough, age 51, passed away March 15, 2020 in Camarillo, CA (Ventura County). He was born in Modesto, CA and raised by Barbara McDonough of Modesto, CA. Damon attended Thomas Downey High School and Junior College in Arizona - Phoenix/Tempe area. Damon had a son, Bryant Ward with his high school girlfriend, Julie Ward. In his 30's he married Shannon Porter and had two children, Ally and Preston.Damon worked as a bicycle mechanic, owned a driver staffing company, and worked at a concrete company throughout his life. He spent much of his free time playing hockey, riding bicycles (road and mountain), wake and snow boarding during his 20's and 30's, he loved playing disc golf, taking pictures of his kids, and playing cards. Damon was well known for being a great athlete and competitor and was a lover off all sports - especially arm wrestling.He lived many places during his life including, California, Arizona, Michigan and a brief time in Wisconsin. In his 40's he settled in Southern California (Bakersfield/Taft). After a 3 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), Damon succumbed to the illness just one day before the Coronavirus lock-down. He was surrounded by loved ones in the weeks leading up to his death.He is survived by his son, Bryant (31), daughter Ally, (17) son, Preston (15), grandson Theo (3 weeks), sister Lori Gough, brothers, Gary McDonough, David McDonough, Jeff McDonough, and Mark Wright, and birth mother Renie Thompson; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Timothy McDonough, sister Barbara Gene McDonough, mother Barbara McDonough, niece Brandilyn McRorie.A service will be held at a future-unknown date in Modesto, CA. Please contact Shannon for more details at [email protected]

