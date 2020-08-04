Mark E. RoyerDecember 1, 1955 - July 20,2020Mark E. Royer, 64, of Bellingham, Washington, went to be with God on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on December 1, 1955, to Dale and Gladys Royer. Mark graduated from Northwood High School in Elkhart County, Indiana. He moved to California in 1980, and graduated from California State University - Fresno in 1982. He married Mary Lou Royer on December 21, 1980, in Modesto, CA.Over his life he was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, the Brethren Community Fellowship in Modesto, CA, and Hillcrest Church and First Presbyterian Church of Bellingham, WA.Mark was a Christian, husband, father, gentleman, student, teacher, philanthropist, businessman, craftsman, and a prankster. He is now at peace and free from sadness, and to the end he held "charity for all and malice toward none."He is survived by Lou Royer; three sons, Michael (Leslie) Royer of Modesto, CA, Nathan Royer of Salt Lake City, UT, and Caleb Royer of Arlington, VA; one granddaughter Dakota Royer; and four siblings, Allen (Patricia) Royer of Goshen, IN, Karen (Leonard) Meador of Rossville, IN, Diane (Doug) Reavis of North Manchester, IN, and Melvin (Barbara) Royer of Marion, IN.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020, on the grounds of Harrison Christian School in Goshen, IN. Lunch will be served following the service. Family requests social distancing at all times. The service will be streamed for remote viewing. Mark will be buried with his parents at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church Cemetery, Goshen, IN and a marker placed. An additional memorial service will be held in Bellingham, WA on August 22nd.As Mark wrote many times, and as he lived his life – "Soli Deo Gloria / to God alone be the Glory".