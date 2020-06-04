Mark Ferreira
1957 - 2020
Mark Ferreira
Sept 9, 1957 - May 31, 2020
Mark Frederick Ferreira was called Home May 31, 2020 after an eight year cancer battle. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, their children, Tiffany, Kurt and wife, Lindsey, granddaughter Verna Grace, and Damien and Siena, his parents Raymond and Jackie Ferreira, a brother and family, sister Karen and innumerable extended family and friends. Mark was a good man, strong in prayer and steadfast in his faith, family and friends. After a career at Valley Wide Beverage he retired to Belmont, NC where he enjoyed creating and restoring projects and lending a hand everywhere he could. A private family funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Charlotte, NC and burial will be at Belmont Abbey Cemetery in Belmont on June 4, 2020. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at this link: www.stpatricks.org/funeral at 2pm EST. Mark's sons and four Abbey Monks will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Vince Serpa, Dan Boitano, Kenny King, Mike Amaral, Vic Fanelli, Gary Scott and Shane Gomes. A memorial Mass will be held after Covid at a future date in the true tradition of celebration with one another. In lieu of flowers, Mark requested memorials be made to the following: Belmont Abbey Monastery, Holy Angels, The Cathedral of St. Patrick, Mira Via (mira-via.org), or Sto. Niño Children's Home, checks payable to Sto. Niño and mailed to Fr. Marcelino Malana, 4212 Dale Rd., Modesto, CA 95356.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Ferreira family.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
