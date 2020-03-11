Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Peltier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Charles Peltier

May 21, 1971 - March 3, 2020

Mark Charles Peltier was born on May 21, 1971 and he passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Gina; his son, Vince; parents, Dan and Jill; and brothers, Curt and Neil, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and "sisters." Mark worked at Foster Farms for 28 years, with the majority of his employment managing turkey ranches. He gained many friends and friendships over the years, not only at work, but wherever he went. Mark loved spending time with all of his family and was a devoted father to his son. He loved the outdoors – riding motorcycles, boating, going to the beach, and just enjoying the beauty and tranquility of sunrises and sunsets. Mark had a great love of music and attended concerts with family, friends and most recently, his son. He had a kind heart, beautiful smile that lit up his face, and would do anything to help someone out. Mark will be truly missed by all who knew him. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to send contributions to help his wife and son. Contributions can be made at

Mark Charles Peltier
May 21, 1971 - March 3, 2020
Mark Charles Peltier was born on May 21, 1971 and he passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Gina; his son, Vince; parents, Dan and Jill; and brothers, Curt and Neil, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and "sisters." Mark worked at Foster Farms for 28 years, with the majority of his employment managing turkey ranches. He gained many friends and friendships over the years, not only at work, but wherever he went. Mark loved spending time with all of his family and was a devoted father to his son. He loved the outdoors – riding motorcycles, boating, going to the beach, and just enjoying the beauty and tranquility of sunrises and sunsets. Mark had a great love of music and attended concerts with family, friends and most recently, his son. He had a kind heart, beautiful smile that lit up his face, and would do anything to help someone out. Mark will be truly missed by all who knew him. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to send contributions to help his wife and son. Contributions can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gp7yz-mark-peltier . A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 11, 2020

