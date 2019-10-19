Mark A. Rindal
Dec. 29, 1950-Oct 3, 2019
Mark A. Rindal, age 68, passed away quietly in his sleep, the morning of Oct. 3, 2019 at his place of residence, Valley View Village of Des Moines, IA. He was a former resident of Modesto, CA.
Mark was preceded in death by his adopted father, Norm Rindal, his mother, Reba Rindal, and his brothers Steven and David Rindal.
Mark is survived by his sister, Elaine Gressmann, brother, Rodney Sisson, his daughters: Deanna Buchanan, Rachel Foreman, and Cindy Martinez. He had 10 grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Valley View Village in Des Moines, IA on Monday, Nov.4, 2019 at 10:30 CST, as well as a full military honors internment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA. (Ceremony can be viewed on Facebook Live @ "Mark Rindal's Celebration of Life" (public group.))
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be sent to Word of Life Fellowship of New York.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 19, 2019