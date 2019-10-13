Marko Lynn McCleary
Oct 7, 1955 - Sept 15, 2019
Marko Lynn McCleary age 63 passed away on September 15, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Marko was born on October 7, 1955 to Lynwood and Stella McCleary in Modesto, CA. Marko was an all around fun loving person, he enjoyed looking at all the new fast cars that were coming out and he was a huge Michael Jackson fan. Two of his favorite songs were "Thriller" and "Beat It". Marko was also a man who loved his jewelry, he would always be seen wearing two watches with multiple rings. Not only was Marko a singer but he was also very charismatic, he was known for flirting with and charming the ladies at the facility. Marko will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. located at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019