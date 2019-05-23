Marlon Holden Bateman, Esq.
October 3, 1933 - May 15, 2019
Marlon Holden Bateman, Esq., 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes, on May 15th, 2019. Marlon graduated from University of Utah with a law degree and went on to practice law for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and he served his country in the Korean War. He was an avid reader and talented artist. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in the Oakland and Los Angeles temples for 20 years. Marlon is survived by his devoted wife, Susan, brother Ray (Myra), children Marlon (Maryanne), Mike (Lori), Marc and Marci (Jack), as well as his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Neldon & Don, and his granddaughter Marisol.
Services will be held on Saturday May 25th at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (2618 Fine Ave, Modesto, CA 95355).
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 23, 2019