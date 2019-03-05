Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Boyd. View Sign

Marsha Eloise Boyd

June 25, 1947-March 1, 2019

Marsha passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on March 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born June 25, 1947 in Ely, Nevada to Ernest Dunton and Betty Miller. In 1978 Marsha met her best friend and future husband of 32 years, David Wayne Boyd. They were married June 22, 1979 and started their family with Marsha's four children from a previous marriage. They began adding to their family in 1981 with the birth of their first daughter and went on to have four more daughters. In 1995 David, Marsha and all the children moved to Modesto, CA and began a new chapter. Marsha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She always cherished her family around her and was especially proud and happy when her son was born on May 27, 2008. Marsha loved doing for her family. She was the most selfless person and had a fiery spirit that touched everyone around her. She is deeply loved and will be missed by many. Marsha is survived by her brother Garrett Dunton (Lois), sister Teri Such (John), children Robert Brooks, Darren Boyd, Traci Garner, Angel Garner, Kara Garcia (Alan), Stacey Boyd, Ashley Boyd, Courtney Boyd, Kayla Boyd and Jacob Garner; six grandsons, fourteen granddaughters, one great-grandson and four great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her father Ernest Dunton, mother Betty Miller, husband David Boyd, daughter Tami Garner, and granddaughters Alexandria Garner and Janelle Stottlemyer. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 800 Sylvan Ave. Modesto, CA. Celebration of life to follow at her private residence.

Funeral Home Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service

513 12Th St

Modesto , CA 95354

