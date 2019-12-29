Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha McNeill. View Sign Service Information Shelter Cove Community Church 4242 Coffee Rd Modesto, CA 95357 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shelter Cove Community Church 4242 Coffee Rd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Mc Neill

Aug 2, 1937 - Dec 8, 2019

On December 8, 2019 the Lord called His faithful servant, Marsha Morgan Mc Neill, home. Marsha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Milton Oliver Mc Neill. Marsha and Milt lived in Castro Valley for many years prior to moving to Wells Lane. in Ripon 30 years ago. They loved touring the United States and Canada but were best known for their hospitality to friends and neighbors. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Frances Mayhood and father, Barclay Mitchell.

Marsha was a member of Shelter Cove Community Church and active in many areas including Women's Ministry, First Impressions, Bereavement Committee and the church Prayer Team. She led a Ladies Bible Study for over 20 years. Many of the ladies were a part of the group from the beginning. Their love for Marsha was evident in the way they regularly visited her after she was confined to her bed. They also read the bible and shared old hymns with her. Marsha was also active in Christian Women's Ministry for many years and served as there area representative in Central California. Her three greatest passions were prayer, people and sharing The Good News of Jesus Christ. Desiring to be active in her local community, Marsha was a member of the Ripon Garden Club for over 20 years.

Marsha is survived by a sister in law, Alice Hayes, Milton Oliver Mc Neill II, Tamilyn Sue Mc Neill, several cousins, nieces, nephews. Her neighborhood friend and daughter in love, Mona Restuccia, lovingly and selflessly cared for Marsha when Marsha could no longer do for herself.

Deegan Funeral Chapel in Ripon is in charge of arrangements for Marsha. A celebration of Life will be held on January 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Shelter Cove Community Church, 4242 Coffee Rd, Modesto. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations in Marsha's name may be made to Shower Shuttle, 236 S. Santa Cruz Ave. Ste A, Modesto 95354 or

