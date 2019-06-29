Marshall Lazar
Apr. 19, 1926 - June 4, 2019
Marshall Lazar was born on April 19, 1926 in Turlock, CA. He passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He attended Hawthorne grade school and graduated eighth grade from Lowell grammar school in Turlock. Marshall joined the U.S. Navy in Feb. 1944, during WWII. He spent 19 months in the S. Pacific, where he went thru battles in Lyte, Philippines and Okinawa, awarding him four battle stars to his ribbon. Marshall was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on June 1, 1946.
Marshall graduated from MJC in June of 1948. He attended U.S.C. at Los Angeles in 1949 and went on to enter the real estate business in Feb. of 1952, where he became a real estate broker in 1965 and worked as the head of a two-man office in Modesto. Marshall retired from real estate business in 1981. He lived in Ceres for 30 years and moved back to Turlock in 1993.
In 1963, he married and subsequently had two daughters, Gay Catherine in 1964 and Debbie M. in 1971. On April 29, 1993, he remarried to Rose Simon of Turlock. He was a long time member of the American Legion and V.F.W., and was a mason for the Masonic Lodge #206 in Modesto.
In 1987, Marshall turned his life back to Christ. He became a born again Christian, attending church on Sundays with his wife, Rose. He would often pass the time doing volunteer work. He became a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, as his Lord and savior. He read the Bible or any religious material daily, giving him spiritual peace. He was prepared to meet his Lord and savior Jesus Christ in Heaven, having eternal life with God.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Rose and two daughters, Catherine Lindquist (Tom) of Denair and Debbie Lazar of Sacramento. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Emily Ruth Lindquist and Sara Marie Lindquist and one great grandson from Emily Lindquist, Kyro Angel Sosa. Marshall was predeceased by his parents, four sisters and two brothers.
Marshall will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, near his parents. A Graveside service will be held July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 29, 2019