Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Bernard's Catholic Church 163 W. Eaton Avenue Tracy , CA Obituary

Martha June (Sasser) Bogetti

June 12, 1931 - June 22, 2019

Martha June Bogetti passed away the morning of June 22nd, at the age of 88 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by many. Daughter of Martin and Leota Sasser, she was born and raised in Tracy, California. Martha graduated from Tracy High School, Class of 1949.

In 1950, Martha married the love of her life, George Bogetti of Tracy, California. Together they created a life full of love, laughter, joy and faith. Their greatest joy in life were their children. Being rooted in their Catholic faith they raised their children with strong family values, great work ethic, and a love for life that has left a legacy for all to cherish.

Martha was known and loved for her generosity and her spontaneity. She was a world-class homemaker, never failing to maintain a loving and warm home. Always seizing the opportunity to host or support her family and friends, her hospitality and style were legendary as was her generous, thoughtful and joyful spirit. From her elegant dinner parties, to family barbecues and her award winning pies, she infused love and attention to detail into everything she did and was easily the life of every party.

Her and George spent time enjoying golf and international travel. Traveling sparked Martha's passion for design and fashion, setting her apart as a glamorous trendsetter. We will miss her greatly, and she will be forever remembered for her kindness, grace, impeccable taste, exquisite style and radiant smile.

Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, George Bogetti and their two infant children, Mary Katherine and Baby Boy Bogetti. Her parents, Martin Sr. & Leota Sasser, sisters: Mary (1yr) , Lilian (infant), Bertha (infant), Anna Woodard, Pearl Barnes, Fern Pierce, brothers: Walter, Claude, Martin Jr., Glen, Earl, and Arthur.

Martha is survived by her children: Vince (Rita) Bogetti, Georgette (Chuck) Seefeldt, Andrew (Lynne) Bogetti, Mathew (Stephanie) Bogetti, and Nathan (Louise) Bogetti, her sixteen grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, her sister Kitty Schwartz (Ray), Dolly (Earl) Reedy, and George's brother's Albert (Dorothy) Bogetti, Robert (Darlene) Bogetti.

Funeral services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Avenue, Tracy, CA. Mass will be Tuesday, July 2nd, 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

