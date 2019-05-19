Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jeannie Covert

July 7, 1956 - May 9 2019

Martha "Jeannie" Covert (Bond), 62, of Ceres passed away surrounded by her family on May 9, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 7, 1956 and the first born to Tommy and Joanne Bond. She graduated from Ceres High School in 1975 and went on to become a talented cosmetologist. Jeannie was known for her impeccable sewing skills, as she made many things for her family throughout the years, even passing along that skill to others in her family. Jeannie was also known for being the artistic one of the family. She could draw anything and bake and decorate cakes like a pro. Most of all Jeannie will be remembered for her loving personality and her caring and giving nature.

Jeannie is survived by her brother Tommy (Melanie) Bond of Denair and her two sisters Cathy Harland of Hughson and Nadine Bond of Jamestown; three step children Richard Covert, Kathy Covert and Alice DeBerry and her beloved nieces and nephews Jessica Campos, Shylo Pimlott, Bret Bond, Jacob Harland, Tanya Harland and Natasha Basso.

Jeannie was preceded in death by both of her parents and her loving husband Richard Earl Covert.

A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at Allen Mortuary on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Covenant Care Hospice. Please share your memories at

