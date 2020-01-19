Martin Norman Bianchi
Feb. 4, 1933 - Jan. 6, 2020
Martin Norman Bianchi, 86, of Modesto, CA, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Turlock, CA.
Martin was born in Modesto, CA to Siro and Flora Bianchi on February 4, 1933. He married Barbara June Causey on September 9, 1952, and they were married for 67 years. He attended Jones School in the Westport School District, graduated from Ceres High School, and attended Modesto Junior College under the G.I. Bill majoring in Agriculture.
Martin served our country in the U.S Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as an Agronomist for 63 years. Martin was an employee of Stanislaus Farm Supply. His hobbies included supporting his Oakland A's and going to Reno, NV. He was involved in CSU, Stanislaus Arrowhead Club, Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, and served on the Ceres Unified School District Board for 12 years representing The Westport School District.
Martin is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Siro Bianchi, Jr.
Martin is survived by wife, Barbara Bianchi of Modesto, son, Paul Bianchi, daughters: Denise (Ron) Hinther and Ronda Duncan; grandchildren: Amber (Bryan) Turner, and Deanna Duncan; great grandchildren: Khloe, Kenzie, and Ty Turner, all of Turlock.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at The Stanislaus County Swiss Club, 812 E. Taylor Rd., Ceres, CA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th St. Ceres, CA.
Memorials may be given in Martin's name to Ceres Unified School District – FFA Program or .
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020