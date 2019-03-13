Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvelina Andre. View Sign

Marvelina Almeida Andre

August 5, 1928 - March 8, 2019

Marvelina Almeida Andre was born on August 5, 1928 in Livingston, California to Cesar and Felicidade Almeida. The fifth of eight siblings, Marvee's life was centered around family from the very beginning. Marvee attended local elementary schools before graduating from Turlock High School in 1946. A lifelong learner, Marvee was a great encouragement and support to her children and grandchildren as they pursued their own educations and careers. In 1948 Marvee married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Andre, following his tour of duty in Japan with the United States Army. They moved into their home on Minnesota Avenue and welcomed their first child, Eloise, in 1949. Their family grew with the additions of Curtis in 1953, Jeanine in 1956, and Paul in 1966.

While her unwavering devotion to her growing family kept her busy, Marvee found time for even more throughout the years. She was a lifelong supporter of Sacred Heart Church, the last surviving charter member of the Ave Regina chapter of the Young Ladies Institute, regular attendee at Turlock High School Class of '46 gatherings, talented pianist and artist, and busy traveler--she visited her son Paul at seven military bases throughout the United States. She joined her siblings--Mabel, Marguerite, Louis, Maria, George, Maxine, and Gary--for their annual 4th of July, New Year's Eve, and Halloween celebrations and loved to join the Andre family for their annual Thanksgiving gathering. She was a fixture at her grandchildren's recitals, athletic events, graduations, and eventually weddings and baby showers. As many know, you could often find Marvee seated at a loud and busy Andre family event, stoically observing the festivities. But as only the luckiest know, to sit down and talk with her in those moments would bring stories of family, wishes of encouragement, and invaluable bits of wisdom.

On March 8th, 2019 Marvelina Almeida Andre--devoted daughter, sister, wife of 56 years, mother, and Nana--passed from this life and into the next, surrounded by her four children and her devoted caretaker. Marvee's legacy lives on through her children, Ellie (Woody Jorritsma), Curt (Julie), Jeanine (Jamie Newell), and Paul; eight grandchildren, Constance (Chris Anderson), Rodney (Randee), Curtis (Kimberly), Erin (Judd Deaton), Jillian (Chris Chopyk), Jami-Leigh (Alison Warfel), Meredith (Josh Weimer), and Morgan; and seven great-grandchildren with an eighth due at the end of the month (Lyla, Kade, Justin, Jett, Marlowe, Anne, and Owen).

A rosary will be held on Thursday, March 14 at Allen Mortuary at 7:00 in the evening following a visitation from 4:00-7:00. The funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Turlock on Friday, March 15 at 10:30 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CovenantCare at Home - Hospice: 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380 or the Clarence and Marvelina Andre FFA Memorial Scholarship, Turlock High School, Attention: Activities Office, 1600 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380.

