Oct 9, 1945 - Mar 10, 2019
Marvelina "Marvee" Borek (Fernandes) was born on October 9, 2019 to loving parents Cesar and Elaine Fernandes. On March 10, 2019 she passed away in Modesto at age 74 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Marvelina is survived by her devoted husband John Borek, her loving children: Christina Mihelis of Tuolumne, Pete Mihelis, and Catherine Shipley (Frank) both of Modesto, her two stepchildren, John H. Borek I and Natalie Borek, both of Spokane, WA, her grandchildren: Daniel Griggs of Eagle River, Jake Griggs, Emily Mihelis, Ashley Mihelis, Brandon Wheeler, Alexandra Shipley, Elaina Shipley, Abigail Shipley, all of Modesto, and Issac Borek of Spokane, WA, as well as one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Cesar (Nick) Fernandes of Salida, Robert Fernandes of Modesto, Michael Fernandes, and Marissa Fuller both of Turlock. Marvelina was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Mary Jo Berry and Marilyn Graham, as well as one grandchild: Pericules Mihelis.
For 17 years Marvelina worked as a church secretary. During her retirement she enjoyed singing, cooking, baking, reading the bible and spending time with her grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on March 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A graveside service will take place on March 22, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive Modesto CA. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel of Modesto, 4300 American Ave. Modesto, CA.
