Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvelina Borek. View Sign

Marvelina Marie Borek

Oct 9, 1945 - Mar 10, 2019

Marvelina "Marvee" Borek (Fernandes) was born on October 9, 2019 to loving parents Cesar and Elaine Fernandes. On March 10, 2019 she passed away in Modesto at age 74 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Marvelina is survived by her devoted husband John Borek, her loving children: Christina Mihelis of Tuolumne, Pete Mihelis, and Catherine Shipley (Frank) both of Modesto, her two stepchildren, John H. Borek I and Natalie Borek, both of Spokane, WA, her grandchildren: Daniel Griggs of Eagle River, Jake Griggs, Emily Mihelis, Ashley Mihelis, Brandon Wheeler, Alexandra Shipley, Elaina Shipley, Abigail Shipley, all of Modesto, and Issac Borek of Spokane, WA, as well as one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Cesar (Nick) Fernandes of Salida, Robert Fernandes of Modesto, Michael Fernandes, and Marissa Fuller both of Turlock. Marvelina was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Mary Jo Berry and Marilyn Graham, as well as one grandchild: Pericules Mihelis.

For 17 years Marvelina worked as a church secretary. During her retirement she enjoyed singing, cooking, baking, reading the bible and spending time with her grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on March 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A graveside service will take place on March 22, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive Modesto CA. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel of Modesto, 4300 American Ave. Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Marvelina Marie BorekOct 9, 1945 - Mar 10, 2019Marvelina "Marvee" Borek (Fernandes) was born on October 9, 2019 to loving parents Cesar and Elaine Fernandes. On March 10, 2019 she passed away in Modesto at age 74 after a long battle with lung cancer.Marvelina is survived by her devoted husband John Borek, her loving children: Christina Mihelis of Tuolumne, Pete Mihelis, and Catherine Shipley (Frank) both of Modesto, her two stepchildren, John H. Borek I and Natalie Borek, both of Spokane, WA, her grandchildren: Daniel Griggs of Eagle River, Jake Griggs, Emily Mihelis, Ashley Mihelis, Brandon Wheeler, Alexandra Shipley, Elaina Shipley, Abigail Shipley, all of Modesto, and Issac Borek of Spokane, WA, as well as one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Cesar (Nick) Fernandes of Salida, Robert Fernandes of Modesto, Michael Fernandes, and Marissa Fuller both of Turlock. Marvelina was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Mary Jo Berry and Marilyn Graham, as well as one grandchild: Pericules Mihelis.For 17 years Marvelina worked as a church secretary. During her retirement she enjoyed singing, cooking, baking, reading the bible and spending time with her grandchildren.A visitation will be held on March 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A graveside service will take place on March 22, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive Modesto CA. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel of Modesto, 4300 American Ave. Modesto, CA. Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close