June 13, 1929 - February 11, 2020

Marvin was born in 1929 in Oildale, CA. He was the youngest of four brothers born to George H and Rosabelle Lake. His family eventually settled in Ceres, CA., where he met his wife to be, Ruth (Harris) Lake. Together they raised five children.

Marvin held many jobs but spent most of his working years in the Welding Supply Industry, moving through sales, management and ownership opportunities.

Upon retirement, Ruth and Marvin moved to Coastal Oregon for many years before recently returning to the central valley.

Celebrating his 90th birthday last June, Marvin reflected on his "long and good life".

He leaves behind Ruth, his wife of 73 years, and their five children – George, Jim, Ken, David, and Diane, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be made to ( ).

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.