Marvin F. Fernandes
Mar 10, 1936 - Mar 1, 2019
Marvin Frank Fernandes, 82, passed away with his family by his side on March 1, 2019. He was born to Manuel & Violet Fernandes on March 10, 1936 in Turlock, CA. He attended Turlock Schools, graduating in 1954. He met the love of his life, Shirley Coats, at Modesto Lumber Company in 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought an almond ranch in Delhi, CA, where they raised their 3 children: Kathy, Mark & Gary.
He & his brother Darryl started Fernandes Brothers Dairy Construction in 1970. Marvin then was a truck driver for many years. Marvin loved many things in life: his family, camping, four wheeling, pulling, and Jeep trail riding. He was a wonderful man that touched many people.
He is preceded in death by his parents & beloved brother, Darryl "Jimmy." He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 59 years. He is also survived by his three children: Kathy Hollis (Bruce), Mark (Patty), Gary (Danette); five grandchildren: Zachary Hollis (Alyssa), Ashley Hollis, Courtney, Kelsey & Bailey Fernandes; and his sister, Arlene Rushing.
There will be a viewing beginning at 10 am. The Rosary will begin at 1 pm, followed by the funeral service. All services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Marvin will be laid to rest, immediately following the service, at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019