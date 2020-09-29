Marvin L. HormanFebruary 13, 1933 - September 23, 2020Marvin L. Horman entered the house of the Lord on September 23, 2020, with his loving wife of 67 years at his side. He was 87 and was blessed to be at home with his loving family when the Lord called him. Marvin was born in Patterson, CA on February 13, 1933 to Charlie and Amelia Horman. He was the eldest of their two sons and attended Patterson schools. After graduation, Marvin joined the military and served in the Korean War. When his service to our country ended, he returned home and married the love of his life, Carrie Criswell. They settled in Modesto and soon found an amazing neighborhood to call home for their expanding family. A father of seven, Marvin quickly learned it was best to just "go with the flow" when it came to dealing with family issues. Their home and neighborhood were full of life as the kids were growing up, and as they moved away to begin their own lives and families, he was so proud of the fine men and women his children had become. Then came the grandkids and great grandkids, and Marvin was happier than ever. Marvin enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with the family. He loved visiting his children in Montana, Arizona and the northern California coast and never met a Dungeness crab he didn't like. He was employed at General Foods for over 30 years and was a member of the St. Stanislaus Parish for almost 60 years. Marvin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carrie Horman, his younger brother Gaylen, his seven children, Cindy Olsen (John), Charles Horman (Marcia), Lynna Campana (Bob), Daniel Horman (Mary), Shelly Tardiff (Bruno), Michael Horman, and Melissa Johannsen (Joel). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A graveside service in Patterson will be held for the immediate family, and, when permitted, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church with a reception to follow. The family requests remembrances be made to either Seva Hospice or the Sisters of the Cross - 1320 Maze Blvd. Modesto, CA 95351.