Marvin Wayne Posey
May 1, 1933 - October 19, 2020
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and accomplished business leader. Marvin W. Posey passed away on October 19,2020 due to cardiac arrest. Marvin was born in Dexter, New Mexico on May 1, 1933 to Claude and Lorene Posey. He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers, Vernon, Leroy, Raymond, Kenneth, Brad and his son Rodney Posey.
He was a past member of Civitan Service Club and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Del Rio Country Club.
Marvin established Posey's Hearing Aid Center in 1957. His concern for the welfare of the hearing impaired was unsurpassed. He had been a hearing aid wearer himself since 1989 and understood the difficulties first hand when it came to all different listening environments. He worked until the day he passed enjoying all his many friendships with clients he cherished as his friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 58 years Diane and daughters Sandy Posey, Kim Moore (Mark), Kathy Amos and Kristi Green (Bryan). Also, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Marvin wishes were a private service with immediate family.
in lieu of flowers, please consider a charity of your choice
