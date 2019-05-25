MARVIN ODEAN SOLUM
May 22, 1928 - May 18, 2019
Modesto - Marvin Odean Solum, 90, died Saturday May 18, 2019, a few days short of his 91st birthday, at Casa de Modesto Retirement Center in Modesto with his family surrounding him.
He leaves his wife of 34 years, Jackie Solum; his daughter Debra (Rod) Piazza and their children: Maya Piazza and Zoe Alexander; his son Mark (Kathy) Solum and their children: Jeremy, Tyler, and Alexander; his daughter Susan (Scott) Rash and their children: Jenna (Cory) Dufresne, Kelly (Kyle) Radach, and Lauren (Tyler) Love; his son David (Nikki) Skidmore and their children: Jacob and Ben (Kylie) Skidmore.
Marvin was born and raised in Barnesville, Minnesota. The son of Jorgen and Ella Solum; he has three surviving siblings: Sanna, Henry, and Lela.
After graduating high school in 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy and then a year later, the U.S. Air Force. There, he served honorably for 22 years, eventually retiring as Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of WWII and both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
After retiring from the military, he began a two decade long career as an insurance salesman for State Farm Insurance. He not only took pride in his business but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business.
Marv had a passion for sports and was a dedicated fan of both the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, attending many games with friends and family.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member at Green Valley Country Club. But Marv loved playing other courses whenever the opportunity arose.
Marv loved God, was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfield for many years, and continued to attend church after moving to Modesto.
Marv will be remembered as incredibly warm and loving. He was the consummate host, always entertaining at his home, and always the life of the party. He will be dearly missed by all family and friends.
A funeral service will be held graveside at 11:00 am on May 29, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa de Modesto, whom the family would like to thank for their care and support.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 25 to May 26, 2019