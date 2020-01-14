Marvin Wilson

Marvin Lee Wilson
Feb. 25, 1956 - Jan. 7, 2020
Loved rock 'n' roll, fishing, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on January 18 from 11am to 4pm, hosted by his wife Tamara, daughters (and sons by choice): Stephanie (Michael), Nicole (Chris), and Cory (Memo). Marv is survived by a large family headed by his mother, Barbara and 6 siblings. We love hearing stories and will share these with his 4 grandchildren: Jacob, Priscilla, Aimee and Rhiannon when they are old enough. In lieu of flowers Marv would appreciate donations to a veterans' chairty of your choice. In the meantime turn up the volume on the music.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 14, 2020
