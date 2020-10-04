Mary A. Gray (Endres,Mech)12/05/1934-09/23/2020After enduring many years of dementia, and recently related complications, Mary joined our Lord on September 23, 2020. She died peacefully at Eskaton Lodge Memory Care Facility in Gold River where she had been residing for three years.Mary was born on December 5, 1934, in New Rockford, N. D, to Charles & Ruth Endres and was the oldest of four siblings. She lived 81 yrs. in Modesto and was a graduate of Modesto High School. Almost immediately after graduating, she began a thirty-four year career with the then Pacific Telephone Co., from which she retired. She was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and was steadfast in her faith and beliefs.Mary lost the love of her life twice after being blessed with two wonderful husbands Donald Gray (deceased) & Robert Mech (deceased). She didn't have biological children, but lovingly embraced Bob's daughters, Karen & Sandra & their subsequent families. She also became a surrogate grandmother to her deceased sister's two grandchildren and was always genuinely interested in her nieces & nephews, as well as the children of her many friends.Mary (or Deanie, as she was also known) was a very attractive, fashionable, friendly, kind, caring, fun, helpful, loving lady. She loved to decorate, cook, bake, entertain, & shop. She enjoyed any outing or activity with family & friends. And, she looked forward to yearly fishing vacations with Don in their motor home at Trinidad on the coast where they were often joined by family members or friends.Deanie was very much loved by her many nieces and nephews. She also had a unique ongoing friendship with her school friends, some going back as far as early elementary school. Vowing when graduating from high school to keep in touch, many of them have met every month for lunch ever since. Her many friends brought her so much joy, as well as her relationship with the very best of neighbors.Not only was Mary predeceased by her parents and husbands, Don & Bob, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Janice Wagner, and brother, Jack Endres. She will be deeply missed with cherished memories by her sister, Shirley Houx, who was her loving caregiver for many years, and by her many nieces & nephews. She will also be remembered with love by her stepdaughters, Karen Herr and Sandra Moore (Dave), and step-grandchildren, Chris Moore (Sarah), Melissa Moore (Eric), & Nathan Moore (Kristi), and eight great-grandchildren.Due to Covid19 restrictions, an outdoor Funeral Mass will be held on, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM located at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J. St., Modesto, committal services to follow. If you plan to attend, please bring your own chair & wear a face covering. Remembrances, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund.