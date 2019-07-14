Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Klessens. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Ripon , CA View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Klessens

Jan. 23, 1936 - July 2, 2019

Mary Ann Klessens, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1936 on a dairy farm in Hillsview, South Dakota. Mary married Jacob C. Klessens on August 20, 1956 in Hillsview, South Dakota. She and Jake moved to Escalon, California on July 1, 1961, where they spent the remainder of their lives. Mary dedicated her life to making a home for her family and enjoyed homemaking hobbies such as cooking, baking, sewing, and crafting. She also took great pride in refinishing pieces of wooden furniture.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jake Klessens, her parents, Isidor and Magdalena Imberi, and her brothers Bartholomew and Leo Imberi. She is survived by her sister Anna Mae (Charles) Harty of Aberdeen, SD, Jerome (Colleen) Imberi of Eureka, SD, Gerald Imberi of Eureka, SD, and Andrew Imberi of Merced, CA. She is also survived by her children Jennifer Klessens of Exeter, NH, Chris (Eileen) Klessens of Bradenton, FL, Martha (Rick) Nelson of Escalon, CA, Tim (Natalie) Klessens of Oakdale, CA, David Klessens of Escalon, CA, Joanne (Dennis) Bettencourt of Ripon, CA, Richard (Tabitha) Klessens of Big Pine Key, FL, Matthew (Christie) Klessens of Greer, SC and Christine (Rolly) Trejo of Escalon, CA. Mary is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon, CA. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass following at 10:00. A reception will be held at The Azores Band Hall, 1436 1st St., Escalon, Ca 95320 immediately following internment.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to, may donate to the Jacob C. Klessens Scholarship Fund, c/o Career Center, Escalon High School, 1520 Yosemite Ave., Escalon, CA 95320, or Good Counsel Homes, P.O. Box 6068, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

