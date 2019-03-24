Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Ann Luna

July 22, 1940 - March 18, 2019

Mary Ann "Navarro" Luna died Monday March 18, 2019, in Modesto, California surrounded by family at home after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Mary Ann was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 22, 1940 to Joe Navarro and Esther Zamora. They eventually moved to California where they settled in Planada, California. On August 12, 1958, she married Eugene Olivas Luna Jr from Madera, California until his death in 1970, when she then moved to Modesto. After a brief employment at Modesto Junior College, she started working at Scenic General Hospital for 19 years. She then worked at Memorial Medical Center until her retirement when she got diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer. Mary Ann loved traveling, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved feeding her hummingbirds in her back yard. She loved selflessly and unconditionally and never passed judgement on anyone. She was and is still an example to her family and those who knew her on how to treat and love one another. She will always be known as Mom and Nana. She is survived by her daughters Marian Smallwood and Genevieve Luna of Modesto. Her sisters Emalie Flores of Madera, Rosemary Navarro of Sacramento and Alice Navarro of San Francisco. She is also survived by one brother Raymond Navarro of Winton, and her Grandsons Chris Marquez, Adrian Luna, Joseph Smallwood and Cory Smallwood of Modesto; Great-grandchildren Adrian Luna, Brendan Cupit, Israel Medina, Alicia Luna, Isaac Nason, Azalia Luna, Asaiah Luna, Lucia Smallwood, and Great-Great-granddaughter AvaLynn Luna. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to Dr. David H. Atkins and Community Hospice for their wonderful care of our loved one.

Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin & Downs Funeral Home Ceres Chapel.

Services will be held at Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th Street, Ceres, CA. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4pm – 8pm with a Celebration of Life the following day; Saturday, March 30 at 10am. Interment at Plainsburg Cemetery District, Merced, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





2561 5th Ave

Ceres , CA 95307

Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes
2561 5th Ave
Ceres , CA 95307
(209) 537-4711
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close